Better Beat Jackson 4/18/17

1. Conan O’Brien turns 54 today. He lent his voice for what character in The Lego Batman Movie? Robin, Commissioner Gordon, OR The Riddler? A: The Riddler

2. Sarah Michelle Gellar, still best known as Buffy, hit the big four-oh the other day. Sarah Michelle Gellar won an Emmy for her work on what soap opera? All My Children, General Hospital, OR Days of Our Lives? A: All My Children

3. Who has Sarah Michelle Gellar been married to for 13 years and are considered one of Hollywood’s rare relationship success stories. A: Freddie Prinze Jr.

4. Jason Aldean is busy celebrating this week, his song “Any ‘Ol Barstool” is #1 song on charts. How many number 1’s will this make it? A: 17

5. April the giraffe finally gave birth to a baby boy at Animal Adventure Park in Upstate New York. Millions of people watched a live stream and waited two months for April to deliver the calf. How much did the calf weigh? 35 pounds, 100 pounds, or 129 pounds? A: 129 pounds