Better Beat Jackson 4/17/17

1. What was rose’s necklace called? Royal heart, heard of the ocean, hope diamond, or rose? A: the royal heart

2. What did Rose say as Jacks body sank into the ocean?

You jump, I jump jack, Ill never let go, jack, OR Seee Ya!? A: I’ll never let go jack, I’ll never let go

3. Where did Jack first see Rose? on deck, in church, at dinner, or in hawaii? A: On the deck

4. In what year did the TITANIC sink? 1908, 1915, oR 1912? A: 1912

5. How long did it take the ship to sink after striking an iceberg? 35 mins, 2 hours, or 3 hours? A: 3