Today’s Q106 Homegrown Hero 4/14/17

Congratulations to our Homegrown Hero this week, Becky Denniston from Marshall, Wi.

Roxanne Schneider nominated Becky Denniston. She is a Charter school teacher in Marshall. She helped change my teenage life direction. At 16 I had a child, but with her help and positive outlook she helped me graduate high school on time and get my CNA license before I had graduated. It has been 13 years since graduation, but I still think of her all the time and how she helped me by just being there at that time in my life.