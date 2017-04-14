Better Beat Jackson 4/14/17

Jackson is on vaca so it’s Better Beat Bryant AKA Chunk from our Ag Department!

1. Which flower is associated with Easter? Rose, lily, or Pansy? A: Lily

2. About 700 million of these get eaten every year in the US at Easter time. Hard boiled eggs, chocolate bunnies, jelly beans, or peeps? A: Peeps

3. The second largest holiday for eating candy is Easter. Which is the first? 4th of July, Christmas, Halloween, or Thanksgiving? A: Halloween

4. THIS is a Good Friday treat, contains raisins or currants and then topped by a glazed icing cross. Hot Cross Buns, peep, or rolls? A: Hot Cross Buns

5. What are two traditional Easter games? Egg rolling and what? A: the Easter egg hunt