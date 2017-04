Jackson is off today..so it’s Better Beat Bryant AKA Chunk from our Ag Department!

National Dolphin Day

1. Dolphins breathe through what? Nose, mouth, ears, or blowhole? A: Blowhole

2. What are Female dolphins called? Dolphin, cows, fish, or bull? A: Cows

3. T or F… Dolphins are carnivores? A: T

4. What are Male Dolphins called? Horse, beast, bulls, male? A: Bull

5. This is actually a type of dolphin…what? Stingray, The Killer Whale, blowfish, or octopus? A: The killer whale