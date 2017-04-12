Better Beat Jackson 4/12/17

National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

1. This sandwich is named after an American music celebrity! Which of these sandwiches is made with peanut butter, bananas, and fried bacon on grilled bread? The Bieber Sandwich, The Brittney Spear, The Elvis Sandwich, or Paris High bread? A: The Elvis Sandwich

2. This American sandwich is messy but good! Which of these sandwiches traditionally consists of ground beef, sweetened tomato sauce, and onions on a hamburger bun? The Messy Sandwich, The Sloppy Joe, The Sloppy Pork or The Messy Joe? A: Sloppy joe

3. This open faced sandwich is not found in very many places outside of its home state of Illinois. The Horseshoe sandwich is served with bread on the bottom, piled with french fries, hamburger meat or ham, and cheese sauce. Which city did the Horseshoe sandwich originate in? Chicago, Illinois, Springfield, Illinois, Verona Wi, or Madison wi? A: Springfield

4. The world record for eating grilled cheese is how many sandwiches in 10 minutes? A: 47 sandwiches

5. Between the 1920s and the 1970s, the grilled cheese sandwich was called a what? Cheesey, cheese Sammy, “Cheese Dream“, or cheese wiz sandwich? A: Cheese dream