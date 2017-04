Better Beat Jackson 4/11/17

Packers quarterback AARON RODGERS and OLIVIA MUNN reportedly split up. So the topic for Better Beat Jackson is “celebrities who have dated quarterbacks”

1. T or F…Before Tom Brady was with Gisele Bünchen, he dated Tara Reid. A: T

2. Which singer did Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo date? Britney Spears, Jessica Simpson, or Beyonce? A: Jessica Simpson

3. Which COUNTRY singer dated Tony Romo? Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, or Kacey Musgraves? A: Carrie Underwood

4. T or F…Sandra Bullock used to date Brett Favre. A: F

5. Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is married to Kristin Cavallari from which Reality Show? The Real Housewives, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, or Bachelor? A: Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County