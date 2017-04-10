Luke Bryan – Country Jam Party Bus Sale

What: Today’s Q106 Party Bus from Badger Bus is taking you to Country Jam in Eau Claire to see Luke Bryan!

When: July 22, 2017

Package includes: Deluxe motor coach transportation to the show and a one-day general admission ticket

Artists Performing: High Valley, Trace Adkins, Brett Eldredge and headliner Luke Bryan!

Package Price: $106 per person

Hosted By: Andi Brooks and Super Dave Ogden

Tickets: Purchase yours HERE!

Special Thanks: La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings + Decor, Mr. Brews Taphouse and Badger Bus!