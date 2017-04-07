Better Beat Jackson 4/7/17

National Caramel Popcorn Day was the other day!

1. Popcorn is the official snack of which state? Wisco, Illinois, or Arizona? A: Illinois

2. The world’s largest popcorn ball was 12 feet in diameter and weighed how many pounds? A: 5,000 pounds

3. The unpopped kernels at the bottom of our bowl are called what? Kernels, “old maids”, or unpopped kernels? A: Old Maids

4. What is America’s Fave Caramel popcorn? A: Cracker Jack

5. Cracker Jack is known for being commonly sold at baseball games and is even mentioned by name in which popular baseball song? A: “Take Me Out to the Ball Game”