What: Today’s Q106 Pet Parade

Who: You and your pet!

When: Sunday, May 21st at 1:00pm

Where: Fireman’s Park in Middleton (7400 Lee Street), with a .25 mile long parade route.

Why: A day of family fun with your beloved pet. Dress up- costumes encouraged! A fundraiser for Dane County Humane Society.

More: Festivities begin at 11:00am and they include live music, a photo booth, face painting, awards and more!

Special thanks to Pet Parade Sponsors:

