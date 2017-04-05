Better Beat Jackson 4/5/17

Today is National Deep Dish Pizza Day…so questions will be all about ZA!!

1. Today is national deep dish pizza day…also known as what? Thick dish, “Chicago-style”, or Triple Thick?! A: Chicago Style

2. Americans eat approximately how many acres of pizza each day? A: 100

3. What is America’s favorite topping? Pepperoni , Sausage, Sausage and Onion? A: Pepperoni

4. What night is considered the most popular night to eat pizza? Friday, Saturday, or Sunday? A: Saturday night

5. The original pizza used only which cheese? Mozzarella, parmesan, or provolone? A: mozzarella