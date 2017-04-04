Better Beat Jackson 4/4/17

1. In French, the word Mousse means what? Air bubbles, foam, or dessert? A: Foam

2. What can be can be substituted for egg whites in a mousse recipe? Whipped cream, almond milk, or yogurt? A: Whipped Cream

3. With a few rare exceptions, all chocolate mousse recipes have two ingredients: Chocolate, which is of course the essential element of the dessert, and what other ingredient? Egg white, sour cream, or yogurt? A: Egg white

4. Two Months celebrate National Chocolate Mousse Day..April and which other Month? May, June, October? A: May

5. The first written record of chocolate mousse in the United States comes from a Food Exposition held at Madison Square Garden in New York City in which year? 1872, 1892, or 1895? A: 1982