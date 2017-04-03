Better Beat Jackson 4/3/17

1. Kenny Chesney had a four-year grip on the ACM’s Entertainer of the Year honor. Who broke his winning streak? Keith Urban, Jason ALdean, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks? A: Carrie Underwood

2. On this day last year, a relative newcomer won the most trophies during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards. Who was it? Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, or Little Big Town? A: Chris Stapleton

3. Jason Aldean won Entertainer of the Year award at the 52nd annual ACM Awards last night…how many years in a row has he won this now? 1, 2, 3, or 4? A: 2

4. Brothers Osborne was named this year’s Vocal Duo of the Year at the ACM awards last night, ending which County Duo’s three-year run with the award. FGL, Dan and Shay, Swon Brothers, or Little Big Town? A: FGL

5. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performed their new single, “Speak to a Girl” for the first time on TV last night…how many years after the tv debut of their first duet “It’s Your Love”? 20 years