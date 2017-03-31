Better Beat Jackson 3/31/17

1. Eli Young Band, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Old Dominion and Rascal Flatts are this year’s nominees for the ACM’s Vocal Group of the Year. Of the bunch, only the Eli Young Band and which other band has NOT won the award? Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, OR Rascal Flatts? A: Old D

2. Who is hosting the 52nd ACM Awards on Sunday? Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan, or Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley? A: Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley

3. Where will the 2017 ACM Awards take place on Sunday night? LA, Las Vegas, or New York? A: Las Vegas

4. Who leads the pack with the most ACM Nominations? Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, or Maren Morris? A: Keith Urban with 7 nominations

5. FGL has a new song called God, Your Mama and Me featuring a popular boy band…they will be performing this song with that boy band at the ACM Awards this Sunday? Who is the Boy band? Backstreet Boys, Nsync, or One Direction? A: BSB