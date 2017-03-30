Pickin’ For A Cure – 5th Gear At The Red Zone

Who: Super Dave and you!

What: Pickin’ For A Cure – benefit concert with 5th Gear

Where: The Red Zone (1212 Regent Street in Madison)

When: Saturday, April 22nd (doors open at 8pm, showtime is 9:00pm)

Why: Proceeds will benefit JDRF

More: This FREE show will also include a special silent auction, including seats on Today’s Q106 Party Bus with Badger Bus to see Luke Bryan at Country Jam in Eau Claire, Country USA 5-day passes, Country On The River 3-day passes, tickets for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at The Bradley Center and several autographed items (cds, photos)…including a Justin Moore autographed guitar. Help Super Dave raise a pile of money for JDRF and put diabetes out of business!

Parking: Click HERE to locate FREE parking around the Red Zone!