Better Beat Jackson 3/30/17

1. The number one ingredient in most crayons is which of the following? paraffin wax, beeswax, or latex A: Paraffin wax

2. What can you find in a 64-count box of Crayola crayons, that is not found in other size boxes? Eraser, coloring book, or crayon sharpener? A: crayon sharpener

3. Crayola sells a 16 pack of crayons called Silly Scents. Which of the following in NOT a real scent? Fart Blossom, booger buster, OR alien armpit? A: Fart Blossom

4. In which city will you find the Crayola Crayon Factory? Easton, Pennsylvania, Denver Colorado, or Chicago IL? A: Easton, Pennsylvania

5. Made in 2003, how tall was the world’s largest crayon? A 15 ft. tall.