Better Beat Jackson 3/29/17

1. This superstar turned 31 yesterday and performed at the Superbowl half time show..who is it? A: Lady Gaga

2. Lady Gaga and her most recent boyfriend apparently split…he’s on which tv show? Grey’s Anatomy, Chicago Fire, OR Chicago Med? A: Chicago Fire

3. What cut of meat was used in Lady Gaga’s famous meat dress? flank steak, filet mignon, OR liver? A: Flank Steak

4. Happy 62nd birthday to Reba McEntire! Reba has conquered music, movies and Broadway, which she says is the hardest work of them all! What was the name of the Broadway show she starred in? Chicago, Annie Get Your Gun, Rent? A: Annie Get Your Gun

5. Reba was married to which Country Singers father-in-law? Kelsea Bellerini, Kelly Clarkson, Or Hillary Scott? A: Kelly Clarkson