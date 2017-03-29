A Little Bit Of Luke…A Whole Lotta Summerfest

When: 4/3/17 – 4/7/17 at 8:12am, 10:12am, 2:12pm and 4:12pm

Why: To win seats on Today’s Q106 Party Bus from Badger Bus and tickets to see Luke Bryan at Summerfest on 6/29/17!

How: At the designated times listed above, Today’s Q106 will play a little bit of a Luke Bryan song. If you can identify it, you’re heading to Summerfest to see Luke Bryan!

Special thanks to La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings + Decor, Mr. Brews Taphouse and Badger Bus!

In addition to general contest rules, Today’s Q106 will play a short snippet of a Luke Bryan song at 8:12am, 10:12am, 2:12pm and 4:12pm between 4/3/17 and 4/7/17. Caller #10 at 608-321-1063 will asked to identify the title of the song. If the caller correctly identifies the song, they will receive 2 seats on Today’s Q106 Party Bus with Badger Bus to see Luke Bryan at Summerfest on 6/29/17. If the caller is unsuccessful, the same snippet will be shared at the next play time until the correct song has been guessed. Contest will run until all available seats on the bus have been won. Approximate prize value = $225.