Better Beat Jackson 3/28/17

1. Most often, the Black Forest cake is made of several layers of chocolate cake with whipped cream and what in between each layer. Raspberries, cherries, or strawberries? A: cherries

2. In the United States, THIS is usually not used in a Black Forest Cake, however, in Germany, it is a mandatory ingredient…what is it? Whipped Cream, Vanilla Frosting, or liqueur? A: the liqueur

3. T OR F? BOSTON CREAM PIE IS ACTUALLY A CAKE. A: T

4. How many layers does a traditional Black Forest cake have? A: Three

5. Cherries and chocolate curls are among the most popular toppings to decorate the Black Forest cake…What common kitchen tool can be used to easily create these curls? Spatula, Vegetable peeler, scooper? A: Vegetable peeler