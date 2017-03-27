Better Beat Jackson 3/27/17

1. Brad Paisley cast his future wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley in a video in hopes that they’d get to know each other better. Do you know which video they first appeared in together? “I’m gonna miss her”, “Whiskey Lullaby”, or Celebrity? A: “I’m gonna miss her”

2. Keith Urban got the inspiration for “The Fighter” when he heard Charlie Puth and Meghan Trainor’s duet “Marvin Gaye” while riding in an Uber car in London. The lyrics are based on early conversations Keith with which celeb early in their relationship? JLO, Nicole Kidman, OR Carrie Underwood? A: Nicole Kidman

3. Co Host of DWTS, ERIN ANDREWWants More Country Artists on the show…who was the most recent Country Artist to dance? Kellie Pickler, Jana Kramer, Chuck Wicks? A: Jana Kramer

4. Did you know…Reese Witherspoon recorded a version of the Frank and Nancy Sinatra classic “Somethin’ Stupid” ..who did she do it with? John Legend, Bob Dylan, oR Michael Buble? A: Michael Buble

5. Pop star — and sometime Black Eyed Pea — Fergie turns 42 today. Fergie is married to which Hollywood hottie?! Ryan Reynolds, Chris Pratt, OR Josh Duhamel? A: Josh