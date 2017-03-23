Better Beat Jackson 3/23/17

1. How many pounds does it take of potatoes to make 3,500 pounds of potato chips? A: 10,000 pounds

2. A usually spicy sauce of chopped tomatoes, onions, and peppers that is commonly served with chips is what? A: salsa

3. What was The first flavored chips in the United States, being manufactured and sold by 1954? Cheddar, barbecue, or cheddar and sour cream? A: barbecue flavor

4. The potato chip itself is believed to have been invented in which year? 1832, 1853, or 1870? A: 1853

5. What’s the most popular type of tortilla chip? Yellow corn, white corn, or blue corn? A: Yellow Corn