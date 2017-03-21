Final Fur 2017 Rules

In addition to general contest rules, the following rules apply:

1. All pictures must have you, and at least one dog. (Pictures without dogs will not be considered.)

2. In the event more than 64 entries are submitted, the 64 bracket pictures will be selected at random.

3. Selected entries will be voted on at Q106.com starting 3/28/17, and running until 5pm on 4/2/17. The entries with with the four highest vote totals from that initial round will move on to the Final Fur round. Voting for the Final Fur round will begin shortly after 5pm on 4/2/17 and will continue until approximately 5pm on 4/3/17. The entry with the most votes at the time the contest is ended, will be declared a winner.

4. The winner of the championship round will receive a special VIP Country USA package including VIP passes for Wednesday-Saturday (includes up-front seating sections, daily VIP meals, beer & soft drinks, deluxe private restrooms, & express ‘after-show’ exiting), campsite, & 6 passes to Tuesday’s kickoff show. Total grand prize value = $3,795

5. All decisions are final, and up to the discretion of the Today’s Q106 judges.

6. Additional rules may be made or added at any time.