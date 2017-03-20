Better Beat Jackson 3/20/17

1. Tonight Blake Shelton’s dreams are finally coming true, after 12 Seasons of hoping this fellow country singer would join his team on The Voice it’s happening. Which Country Singer and host of this year’s ACM Awards is joining Blake’s team tonight as a Key Adviser? A: Luke Bryan

2. Another reality competition show kicks off a new season tonight…it’s 24th Season where you’ll get to see recent bachelor Nick battle for the Mirror Ball Trophy. What is this show called? A: DWTS

3. True or False….Retired Cubs catcher David Ross will be the first former Major League Baseball player to compete. True…They’ve never had a baseball player on the show. He retired after the Cubs won the World Series last year.

4. Mr. T will be competing on DWTS this season….He’s 64. The oldest is still Cloris Leachman, who did the show in 2008 when she was how old? Whoever guesses closest wins this… A: 82

5. If you’re watching the College Basketball Tourny action, you may have saw Julia Louis-Dreyfus at the Northwestern games…Her son plays for Northwestern. Actor Bill Bill Murray attended which game bc His son is the assistant coache? Xavier, Maryland, or Duke? A: Xavier