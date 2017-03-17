Better Beat Jackson 3/17/17

1. T or F: The first Saint Patrick’s Day parade was not in Ireland, but in Boston. A: True

2. Name the famous Irish actor who played James Bond. A: Pierce Brosnan

3. How many leaves does a shamrock have? A: Three

4. What was the first color associated with Saint Patrick’s Day before the color green? Blue, Gold, or Red? A: Blue

5. What Irish liqueur is the most popular in the world? Dooley’s Toffee Cream Liqueur, Bailey’s Irish Cream, OR Irish Mist? A: Bailey’s Irish Cream is the most popular liqueur in the world