Better Beat Jackson 3/16/17

1. March Madness is related to which game? A: Basketball

2. Which school has the most NCAA basketball titles? Ohio State, Notre Dame, OR UCLA? A: UCLA

3. Instead of just 1, those born in March have 2 birthstones… aquamarine and what? Diamond, Emerald, OR bloodstone? A: Bloodstone

4. This reality star celebrates his birthday in March…his dad was OJ Simpsons defense attorney, he has 3 older sisters with names that all start with K, and you can KEEP up with them just by watching their reality show? What is his name? A: Rob

5. If you were born in March, what is your flower? a. Rose, Daffodil, oR Tulip? A: Daffodil