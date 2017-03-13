Better Beat Jackson 3/13/17

1. The next CMT Crossroads features Darius Rucker and John Mellencamp on March 24th…who did the last CMT Crossroads feature? Maren Morris and which Pop singer? Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, or Britney Spears? A: Alicia Keys

2. There’s a new grill in town. Just in time for BBQ season, Kid Rock is introducing the “American Badass” charcoal grill! What’s the name of the grill promoted after a former Boxing Champ? A: George Foreman Grill

3. Yes or B.S….. We will give you a statement, and you decide YES, it’s true . . . or NO, it’s total B.S. The topic is Daylight Saving Time. QUESTION: Arizona is the only state that doesn’t do Daylight Savings. Yes or BS? A: B.S. Hawaii doesn’t do it either.

4. Howie Mandel just announced that Tyra Banks will be the New Host of America’s Got Talent..Who is she replacing? A: Nick Cannon

5. Carrie Underwood celebrated her 34th bday last week…her friends made her a themed bday cake…what was the theme? Country Music with guitar and mic, Walking Dead theme, or Pink themed cake? A: Walking Dead