Congratulations to our Homegrown Hero this week, Angie Halverson from Stoughton!

Tyna Swatek nominated Angie Halverson to be our Homegrown Hero…Tyna said, “4 years ago, my husband died from cancer. Angie was there whether planning meals for my family or taking my girls shopping. It meant the world to me as she had her own family! She deserves it!!”

If you know of someone you think deserves to be recognized as Today’s Q106 Homegrown Hero…nominate them HERE