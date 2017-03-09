Better Beat Jackson 3/9/17

1. The first round of performers for the ACM Awards have been announced…include Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line and more! Which duo will be hosting the ACM Awards? Carrie & Brad, Luke Bryan & Dierks Bentley, or Blake Shelton & Luke Bryan? A: Luke Bryan & Dierks Bentley

2. 58 years ago . . . In 1959, this was manufactured by the American toy-company Mattel…Over one billion have been sold. It was estimated that if she were an ACTUAL woman . . . her measurements would be 36-18-33! What is it? A: Barbie

3. What was Barbie’s first pet? Cat, hamster, or horse? A: Horse

4. Billy Currington has his own line of coconut water made with coconuts imported from Thailand. Billy got a nickname from selling coconuts in Key West to tourists…what is his nickname? Coconut Man, Coco, or Waterboy? A: Coconut Man

5. Brett Eldredge returned to his alma mater, Tuesday night to perform for students and his hometown fans. Where is Brett from in Illinois? A: Paris