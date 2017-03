Join Today’s Q106 at our 5:01 Escape for your chance to see Eric Church in concert for FREE!

WHEN: Wednesday, March 15th.

WHERE: Mr. Brews Taphouse (5271 High Crossing Blvd)

The 5:01 escape is ONLY till 6:01pm! Today’s Q106 will hook you up with your first beer and register to win two seats on the Today’s Q106 Party Bus to see Eric Church at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee on April 14th.