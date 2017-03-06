Darius Rucker at Breese Stevens Field

The 2017 PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship is June 23-25 with a kick-off concert at Breese Stevens Field with Darius Rucker. Opening acts to be announced later.

WHEN: Friday, June 23rd 5:30pm

WHERE: Breese Stevens Field (917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin)

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

Purchase tickets: Online AmFamChampionship.com , at Mallards Box Office, or call 608-246-4277

Concert ticket prices and golf/concert packages include:

Concert general admission – $40

Concert general admission plus valid any one day golf tournament ticket – $50

Concert Gold Circle general admission – $75

Concert Gold Circle general admission plus valid any one day golf tournament ticket – $85

All proceeds from the concert will be donated to the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation for distribution to American Family Children’s Hospital and other charities impacting families and children in Wisconsin.