Better Beat Jackson 3/6/17

1. Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott welcomed the arrival of a baby boy last Thursday….they now have 5 kids! What was the name of Tori’s character on 90210?! Donna Martin

2. NBA star James Harden, said this after dating a Kardashing…., “I don’t like all the attention. I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that.” Which Kardashian did he date? Kim, Khloe, or Kourtney? A: Khloe

3. On this day in 2010, Brad Paisley injured himself when he fell off the stage at the end of a song. People may have thought he was drunk considering the song he was singing. What song was he singing? A: ALcohol

4. Happy birthday to Shaquille O’Neal…whoever guesses closest wins..how tall do you think Shaq is? A: 7’1

5. Speaking of Shaq… he was one of the heaviest players ever to play in the NBA. T or F? A:T weighing 325 pounds