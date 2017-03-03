Better Beat Jackson 3/3/17

1. Justin Timberlake’s Famous Hollywood Actress WIFE celebrates a birthday today…name Justin’s Wife. A: Jessica Biel

2. Speaking of Jessica Biel…she started her career when she played Mary Camden in which family-drama series, it was actually the longest-running series that ever aired on The WB channel and is the longest-running family drama in television history….Growing Pains, 7th Heaven, or Boy Meets World? A: 7th Heaven

3. On this date in 2012, Keith Urban hit the top of the Country charts with his song “You Gonna Fly.” The song was written by a Country duo who sing about knowing somebody and LOVING THIS LIFE…. Can you name them? A: LoCash

4. 120 years ago . . . In 1897, a young carpenter mixed fruit flavoring into gelatin and started selling the concoction door-to-door. It didn’t sell well, so he sold the trademark two years later for $450. It sells like crazy now and Bill Cosby loves to talk about it. What Is this concoction called? A: JELL-O

5. Eva Mendes celebrates her 43 birthday this weekend..she has been with a famous Hollywood Actor who began his career as a child star on the Disney Channel’s Mickey Mouse Club and went on to star in The Notebook. Who is it? A: Ryan Gosling