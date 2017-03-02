Better Beat Jackson 3/2/17

1. Rumor has it Katy Perry and Orlanda Bloom have split. Who is Orlando Bloom’s ex wife? Miranda Kerr, Gisele Bundchen, or Charlize Theron? A: Miranda Kerr

2. Jason Aldean released the New Music vid for his new song “Any Ol’ Barstool.”..true or false… The video was shot at one of Jason’s favorite bars, Tin Dog Tavern in Nashville. A: True

3. Jon Bon Jovi celebrates his 55th birthday today. He was a regular on what TV series?

Ally McBeal, Cheers, or E.R.? A: Ally McBeal

4. TBT: On this date in 2008, Toby Keith performed “American Soldier” on a reality series, where Ty Pennington was the host of the show. Which show was it? Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Trading Spaces, or Biggest Loser? A: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

5. Just announced Mr. T has joined the cast of the 24th season of “Dancing with the Stars” …T or F Mr. T was born in Chicago, Illinois, the youngest son in a family with twelve children. A: T