Better Beat Jackson 3/1/17

1. HEATHER MORRIS from “Glee” is rumored to be on board for the upcoming Season of DWTS, and that might be a little unfair, because she actually WAS a dancer, She was a backup dancer for which Queen Pop singer? BEYONCÉ, Carrie Underwood, or Justin Timberlake? A: Beyonce

2. Alan Thicke, the late actor best known for his role as Jason Seaver on Growing Pains, would have celebrated his 70th birthday today…who is Alan Thicke’s son who is best known as a singer? A: Robin Thicke

3. Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 43 today… he was Kelly Kapowski’s boyfriend on which popular tv show? The Wonder Years, Saved By the Bell, 90210? A: Saved by the Bell

4. Where is BRETT YOUNG’s tattoo that says, “If it feels like home follow its path.” ? Calf, on his right forearm, or his left bicep? A: on his right forearm

5. Yes or BS…..The men’s Final Four always happens in March, but the championship game usually happens in April. B.S. They BOTH usually happen in April, not March. The two Final Four games this year are on April 1st, and the championship game is April 3rd.