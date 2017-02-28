Better Beat Jackson 2/28/17

1. Jenni “JWoww” Farley turned 31 yesterday…she is best friends with Snooki from which Reality show on MTV? Real World, Jersey Shore, or Real Housewives of New Jersey? A: Jersey Shore

2. Luke Bryan performed the National Anthem at the Superbowl and right after his performance said he was going to drink a beer..well he did and he and his wife made a drunk bet and challenged which Olympic Swimmer to a swim-off in their pool? Ryan Lochte, Michael Phelps , or Gabby Douglas? A: Michael Phelps

3. Happy 40th birthday to Jason Aldean today! What is Jason’s REAL last name? Kerr, Williams, or Martin? A: Williams (Jason uses his middle name as his stage name so he wouldn’t be confused with several other celebrities who share his first name and last name, including one who spent time in prison.)

4. KANE BROWN answered questions on a “60 Seconds With” Q & A…What is Kane’s favorite road food? Pizza, Beefaroni , or PB&J? A: Beefaroni

5. Chrissy Teigen was caught snoozing during the Oscars Sunday night…her husband performed a La La Land Medley at the Oscars..who is her husband? Justin Timberlake, John Legend, or Sting? A: John Legend