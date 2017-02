Congrats to our Homegrown Hero this week, Tami Hajack from Lake Mills!

Kelly Jones nominated Tami. Kelly said Tami has been picking her daughter up for her after school and takes her home. It has been such a godsend to not have to worry about her. Tami does not ask for money, she does it out of kindness.

If you have a Homegrown Hero you want Today’s Q106 to salute, text the word “HERO” to 321-1063 or fill out the submission form HERE