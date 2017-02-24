Better Beat Jackson 2/24/17

1. Nick Cannon has welcomed another child, son Golden “Sagon” Cannon, with Brittany Bell. This is Nick’s third child. He also has twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with his ex…who is Nick Cannon’s Ex? A: Mariah Carey.

2. Cheryl Cole, X Factor UK Judge, officially confirmed she’s expecting a baby with Liam Payne. Liam is from which Boy Band? Backstreet Boys, One Direction, or Brothers Osborne? A: One Direction

3. The Oscars are on Sunday night on ABC. yes or BS… To date, no American Idol contestant has won an Oscar. ANSWER: BS (Jennifer Hudson won Best Supporting Actress for Dreamgirls.)

4. Who is hosting the Oscars Sunday? Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel, or James Corden? A: Jimmy Kimmel

5. Former talk show host, Sally Jessy Raphael is 82 tomo and is known for her what? Red oversized glasses, blue shoes, or a wild tattoo? A: Glasses