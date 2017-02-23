Better Beat Jackson 2/23/17

1. Cole Swindell has a new song out called “Flatliner” and he teamed up with and Dierks Bentley on this one…Dierks isn’t his celeb crush tho, he said there’s a once Country singer now pop singer that is his celeb crush…who is it? Taylor Swift, Cassadee Pope, or Selena Gomez? A: Taylor Swift

2. Florida Georgia Line announced details on their Smooth tour featuring rapper Nelly and Chris Lane in June. Nelly and FGL collaborated on a version of their hit song…what? “This Is How We Roll” “Cruise.” Or Country Grammar? A: Cruise

3. Actress Dakota Fanning turns 23 today…At age seven, her performance in a movie in 2001 film earned her a nomination for a Screen Actors Guild Award making her the youngest nominee in history. Which movie was that for? I Am Sam, The Twilight Saga, or War of the Worlds? A: I am Sam

4. Throwback-On this date in 2009, Zac Brown Band’s “Chicken Fried” earned a gold single certification. Before Zac and the guys cut the song, it was offered to another artist to record, but he turned it down. Do you know who turned down some golden fried chicken? Jimmy Buffett, Alan Jackson, or Miranda Lambert? A: Alan Jackson

5. T or F: When Facebook was developing the “Like” button, the engineers all wanted it to be called the AWESOME button. Mark Zuckerberg vetoed that. A: T