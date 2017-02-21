Better Beat Jackson 2/21/17

1. On this date last year, Florida Georgia Line played the pre-race show at the Daytona 500. Who’s playing the show this year? Lady A, Little Big Town, or Tim McGraw? A: Lady A

2. A fire broke out at Ryan Seacrest’s mansion on Sunday, thankfully everyone is ok. Ryan bought the 9,200-square-foot home from which talk show host…Oprah, Dr. Oz, or Ellen? A: Ellen DeGeneres in 2012.

3. Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren found out they were pregnant while doing what? Skydiving, vacationing in Africa with Tyler from FGL and his wife, or on Thomas’ Tour Bus? A: vacationing in Africa

4. Ashley Greene is 30 today…plays alongside Robert Pattinson in which Vampire Movie? A: “Twilight”

5. Zach Swon of the Swon brothers is celebrating a birthday today…In 2013, they finished in third place on the fourth season of which Reality Singing Competition Show? The Voice, Idol, of America’s Got Talent? A: The Voice