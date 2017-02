JoAnn Stewart’s #HomegrownHero is Natalie Kieffer from Barneveld, Wi. Natalie is 8. She sent Birthday party invitations with a list of items that is needed for the animals of the Henry Vilas Zoo asking to bring the animals something rather than a present for her!

