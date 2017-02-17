Better Beat Jackson 2/17/17

1. True or False…Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban recorded their duet “The Fighter” via Skype! A: True

2. The great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels turns 36 today..who is it? A: Paris Hilton

3. Paris Hilton attended the same school in New York with which pop star? Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, or Kesha? A: Lady Gaga

4. On this date in 2014, Joey and Rory Feek became parents to a baby girl. Do you know their daughter’s name? She shares her name with a state and the state’s nickname is the Hoosier state. A: Indiana

5. The nominees for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards were announced yesterday morning, Keith Urban leads with how many nominations? Whoever guesses closest wins. A: 7