Better Beat Jackson 2/16/17

1. This country singer recently said she was anti-love ad anti-dudes until she called dibs on her Aussie fiancé…who is it? Kelsea Ballerini, Raelynn, or Taylor Swift? A: Kelsea

2. Today back in 1998, Reba McEntire became the first person to co-host a particular talk show. Can you guess whose show it was? The Rosie O’Donnell Show, Ricki Lake, or Maury? A: The Rosie O’Donnell Show

3. Elizabeth Olsen is 28. She’s the younger sister of the twins from Full House..what are their names? A: Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen

4. Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren announced they’re expecting!!! They have been together for a long time and met at a young age…what grade did they meet in?! Whoever guesses closest wins….A:first grade.

5. Some other exciting Country News…Cassadee Pope announced she is engaged…Cassadee and her friance Ryan have been together since before she was on which Reality Singing Competition Show…Idol, The Voice, Or America’s Got Talent? A: The Voice