Today’s the day Chris Farley – comedian, Madison kid, nice guy- would have been 53. Chris Farley danced at our radio station stage at Taste of Madison with my then 5 year old son, Max. Farley was having a ball dancing with a little kid, and the little kid thought it was funny dancing with this big, roly-poly goof ball.

Max is now 26, working in China. Chris Farley, of course, is gone, but still close to my heart. Happy Birthday, good-funny-nice-Madison kid. – Fletch