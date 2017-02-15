Better Beat Jackson 2/15/17

1. Carrie Underwood is taking a well-deserved break after her massive Storyteller tour. Carrie was up for Best Country Solo Performance for “Church Bells” at the Grammy’s Sunday night, but lost out to Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, or Keith Urban? A: Maren Morris

2. On this date in 2013, Chris Janson made his Grand Ole Opry debut and sang a song that was a hit for Tim McGraw… “Truck Yeah” the song was co written by which Country Duo? Dan and Shay, LoCash, or Luke Bryan? A: LoCash

3. Which Country Artist said this in regards to Valentine’s Day: “I would really encourage loads of chocolate, maybe a teddy bear if she’s into that kind of thing, and you know, just some good ‘ol kissin’ time on the couch.” Thomas Rhett, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears? A: Thomas Rhett

4. The Hilarious Chris Farley would have been 53 today, Before “Saturday Night Live”, Chris had a recurring role on “The Cosby Show”. True or False… False, B.S. Adam Sandler did.

5. Yes or BS…Chris Farley wrote almost all of his own skits on “SNL”. A: B.S. He didn’t write ANY of them. He was just a performer. According to David Spade, he tried to write a skit once called “Puppy Lawyer.” But it was 14 minutes long and didn’t make the show.