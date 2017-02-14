Better Beat Jackson 2/14/17

1. Brady Bunch mom Florence Henderson, who died earlier this year, would have turned 83 today…what was her name on the show? A: Carol Brady

2. 25 years ago . . . In 1992, we were introduced to Garth and Wayne from which movie when it opened in theaters…. “Wayne’s World”, “Titanic”, OR “Clueless”? A: Wayne’s World

3. Who is the winged child shooting the lovers arrow on Valentine’s Day? A: Cupid

4. Valentine’s Day the #1 card giving holiday…t or F. A: F…Christmas is

5. Which state produces the majority of America’s roses? Florida, California, or Wisconsin? A: California