Today’s Q106 would like to congratulate our 1st Homegrown Hero!

Bryan Egel from Orfordville

Donna wanted to salute Bryan….Bryan served in the Navy and so did Donna’s father, who recently passed. Bryan dressed in his uniform, watched over his casket and helped fold the flag for mom.

If you have a Homegrown Hero you’d like to salute, text HERO to 321-1063 or click HERE to recognize your hero!