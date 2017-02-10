Better Beat Jackson 2/10/17

1. This Magic Mike star loves Vodka so much he wanted to start up his own brand…who is it? Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, or Joe Manganiello? A: Channing

2. Jennifer Aniston celebrates her 48th birthday on tomorrow… she is best known for playing Rachel on Friends. What was Rachel’s last name? A: Green

3. Word has it Kelsea Ballerini is going to team up with pop singer Lukas Graham for a performance at the Grammy’s Sunday night..Kelsea performed with another pop singer at the ACM awards last year…who did she perform with? Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, or Joe Jonas? A: Nick Jonas

4. Which Country singer is the frontrunner with 4 Grammy nominations? Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, or Maren Morris? A: Maren

5. Dakota Johnson aka Anastasia Steele from 50 Shades of Grey and the sequel (which is out today) mom is a famous HOllywood Acrtress…who is it? Meryl Streep, Melanie Griffith, or Jane Fonda? A: Melanie Griffith