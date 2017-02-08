Better Beat Jackson 2/8/17

1. Did you know on this date back in 2012, Miranda Lambert made her acting debut in a crime drama. Do you know what show she appeared on? Reno 911, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, OR Hawaii Five-O? A: Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

2. Which singer named one of her cats after one of the main characters on the show Law and Order: Special Victims Unit? Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, or Kelsea Ballerini? A: Taylor Swift

3. Keith Urban co-hosted the Today show yesterday and he’ll be making another appearance on tv at the Grammy’s this Sunday night…who is he performing with? A: Carrie Underwood

4. Willie Nelson cancelled more shows due to illness…how old is Willie? A: 83

5. This Country singer has 7 Grammys to her name, the most of any of her fellow nominees in the category. Sunday she’s up for just one award, Best Country Solo Performance for “Church Bells.” Who is it? A: Carrie Underwood