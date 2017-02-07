Better Beat Jackson 2/7/17

1. Happy 39th Birthday to Ashton Kutcher today…t or f…Ashton has a a fraternal twin brother named Michael. A: True

2. Before Ashton Kutcher was married to Mila Kunis, which Hollywood Actress was he married to? Scarlett Johansson, Megan Fox, or Demi Moore? A: Demi Moore

3. Happy 55th birthday to Garth Brooks! When Garth attended Oklahoma State University he competed in a collegiate sport. Do you know what it is? javelin throwing, Football, or Baseball? A: javelin throwing

4. Last night during Garth’s Live From Studio G segment, Trisha Yearwood surprised him with his favorite cake for his bday…what kind was it? Red Velvet, German chocolate, or Pineapple Upside Down Cake? A: a German chocolate

5. People are saying that Lady Gaga copied another pop artists performance when she flew in the air at her Superbowl performance…which pop singer is it? Pink, Britney Spears, or Kelsea Ballerini? A: Pink