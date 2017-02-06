Better Beat Jackson 2/6/17

1. Which Country Singer said quote “I’m an entertainer and I don’t get into politics. I never have.” Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, OR Kelsea Ballerini? A. REBA MCENTIRE, on Fox news.

2. NBA Player Kris Humphries is 32 and divorced from which Kardashian? Kim, Khloe, OR Kourtney? A: Kim

3. This Country Duo won CMA’s Vocal Duo of the Year in 2016 and are now nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy awards..who is it? Dan + Shay, Brothers Osborne, or FGL? A: Brothers Osborne

4. Which Singer has seven Grammy Awards to her name and is now nominated for a grammy with the a capella group Pentatonix? Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, or Little Big Town? A: Dolly

5. Which singer posted this on Instagram: “The most spectacular performance ever seen during Super Bowl half time. Such a thrill to be there.” He is an Atlanta resident and Gaga is the godmother to his second son, Elijah. Who is it? Elton John, James Corden, or Luke Bryan? A: Elton John